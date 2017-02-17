CMSAF Transition Tribute

Some of the former Chief Master Sergeants of the Air Force attend listen during a retirement and appointment ceremony in honor of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

