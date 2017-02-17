CMSAF Transition Tribute

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein retires Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody during a retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya)

