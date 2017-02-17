Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody speaks to attendees during his retirement ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3173953 VIRIN: 170217-F-EK235-0557 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 634.58 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.