Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright faces the audience during his appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Kaleth succeeds Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody, who retires after 32 years of service, and he is the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3173968 VIRIN: 170217-F-EK235-0848 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 476.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.