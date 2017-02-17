(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 3 of 11]

    CMSAF Transition Tribute

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright thanks Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody during their retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

