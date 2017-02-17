Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright thanks Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody during their retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3173975
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-JJ904-0828
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|677.12 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT