CMSAF Transition Tribute

Athena Cody, center, smiles while her husband, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody, retires during a retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. With Athen Cody are Tonya Wright, wife of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, and Dawn Goldfein, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)

