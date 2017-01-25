Thunderbird 8, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 25, 2017. Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, and Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, departed for Pittsburgh, Pa., the next stop of a scheduled nine-base, four-day trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3124691
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-BO262-1079
|Resolution:
|3794x1821
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover” [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT