The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds patch is worn on the flight suit of Capt. Erik "Speedy" Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves, along with Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, visited Dover AFB to conduct a site survey for Dover's upcoming open house, scheduled for the last weekend in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3124676
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-BO262-1004
|Resolution:
|2606x3615
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for ÒThunder Over DoverÓ [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
