Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for ÒThunder Over DoverÓ

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds patch is worn on the flight suit of Capt. Erik "Speedy" Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves, along with Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, visited Dover AFB to conduct a site survey for Dover's upcoming open house, scheduled for the last weekend in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

