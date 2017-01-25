Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Capt. Michael Knapp, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot; Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer; Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator; and Dawne Nickerson-Banez, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community engagement chief, walk out to Thunderbird 8, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves and Hughes visited Dover AFB as part of their scheduled nine-base, four-day trip before returning to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

