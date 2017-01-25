The helmet of Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, sits on his F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves, along with Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer for Thunderbird 8, visited Dover AFB to conduct a site survey for Dover’s upcoming open house scheduled for August 26 and 27, that includes performances by the Thunderbirds on both days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3124685
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-BO262-1044
|Resolution:
|3590x2479
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover” [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
