Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

The helmet of Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, sits on his F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves, along with Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer for Thunderbird 8, visited Dover AFB to conduct a site survey for Dover’s upcoming open house scheduled for August 26 and 27, that includes performances by the Thunderbirds on both days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

