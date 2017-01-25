Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Advance pilot/narrator, gives a “thumbs up” prior to engine start of Thunderbird 8, Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves, along with Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, departed Dover AFB in the F-16 Fighting Falcon on a schedule flight to Pittsburgh, Pa. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform during the “Thunder Over Dover: 2017 Dover AFB Open House,” Aug. 26 and 27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

