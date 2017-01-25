Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, and Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, taxi down the flight line in Thunderbird 8, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gonsalves and Hughes departed for Pittsburgh, Pa., after meeting with key personnel and conducting a site survey of Dover AFB’s airfield for an open house scheduled for August 26 and 27, 2017. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to give performances on both days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

