Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, reviews the aircraft forms for Thunderbird 8, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, prior to departing Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Hughes ensured the aircraft was ready for the next scheduled sortie to Pittsburgh, Pa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:27 Photo ID: 3124683 VIRIN: 170125-F-BO262-1028 Resolution: 3875x2497 Size: 2.5 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover” [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.