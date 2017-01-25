Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer for Thunderbird 8, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, pumps up an accumulator used to start the engine Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Hughes’ responsibilities include performing scheduled inspections, functional checks and preventive maintenance on tactical aircraft and aircraft-installed equipment, maintaining and repairing all parts of the aircraft and ensuring that the aircraft are properly serviced with fuel, hydraulic fluid and liquid oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

