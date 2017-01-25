Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, and Capt. Michael Knapp, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot, center, prepare a departure flight plan, Jan. 25, 2017, at base operations on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dawne Nickerson-Banez, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community engagement chief, coordinated support for a site survey of Dover’s airfield in preparation for the scheduled “Thunder Over Dover: 2017 Dover AFB Open House,” August 26 and 27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3124674
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-BO262-1002
|Resolution:
|3957x2073
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover” [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
