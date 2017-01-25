Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Capt. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot/narrator, and Capt. Michael Knapp, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot, center, prepare a departure flight plan, Jan. 25, 2017, at base operations on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dawne Nickerson-Banez, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community engagement chief, coordinated support for a site survey of Dover’s airfield in preparation for the scheduled “Thunder Over Dover: 2017 Dover AFB Open House,” August 26 and 27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

