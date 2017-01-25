Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, secures a panel on Thunderbird 8 prior to departing Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Hughes prepared the F-16 Fighting Falcon for the next leg of a scheduled nine-base, four-day trip. Kicking off the 2017 show season, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform their first public flyover on Feb. 5, 2017, at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

