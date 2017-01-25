(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for "Thunder Over Dover" [Image 6 of 10]

    Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover”

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, secures a panel on Thunderbird 8 prior to departing Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Hughes prepared the F-16 Fighting Falcon for the next leg of a scheduled nine-base, four-day trip. Kicking off the 2017 show season, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform their first public flyover on Feb. 5, 2017, at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:27
    Photo ID: 3124682
    VIRIN: 170125-F-BO262-1023
    Resolution: 3540x2437
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for "Thunder Over Dover" [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Crew Chief
    Pilot
    Nevada
    Planning
    Thunderbird
    Delaware
    Open House
    Nev
    Nellis AFB
    Fighting Falcon
    Plan
    January
    Site Survey
    Maintainer
    Del
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Maintenance
    U.S.A.F.
    Dover Air Force Base
    Pilots
    DE
    Maintainers
    NV
    #8
    F-16D
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    436th Maintenance Group
    436th AW
    2017
    436 AW
    Eagle Wing
    436 OG
    436th Operations Group
    436 MXG
    436th MXG
    America's Ambassadors in Blue
    Speedy

