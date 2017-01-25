Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes, tactical aircraft maintainer, secures a panel on Thunderbird 8 prior to departing Jan. 25, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Hughes prepared the F-16 Fighting Falcon for the next leg of a scheduled nine-base, four-day trip. Kicking off the 2017 show season, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform their first public flyover on Feb. 5, 2017, at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3124682
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-BO262-1023
|Resolution:
|3540x2437
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Thunderbirds plan for “Thunder Over Dover” [Image 1 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
