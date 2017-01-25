170125-N-N0901-001

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 25, 2017) Coastal Riverine Squadron 3 Sailors conduct “dry fire” training with their M9 service pistols to enhance weapons familiarization and muscle memory during training at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conduct the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Walton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3124053 VIRIN: 170125-N-N0901-001