Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:17 Photo ID: 3124023 VIRIN: 170122-N-ZY039-002 Resolution: 4887x3491 Size: 834.93 KB Location: USS LABOON (DDG 58), US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Laboon is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.