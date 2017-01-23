170123-N-VN584-070
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, prepares to take off from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern Calif. conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Alex Corona/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3124026
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-VN584-070
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|848.54 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170123-N-VN584-070 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
