170123-N-VN584-070

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, prepares to take off from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern Calif. conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Alex Corona/Released)

