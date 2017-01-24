170124-N-SK327-012
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, is secured to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern Calif. conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3124032
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-SK327-012
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|906.62 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170124-N-SK327-012 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
