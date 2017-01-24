(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, is secured to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern Calif. conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:17
    Photo ID: 3124032
    VIRIN: 170124-N-SK327-012
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 906.62 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170124-N-SK327-012 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    aircraft
    NMCS
