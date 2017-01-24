170124-N-SK327-012

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, is secured to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern Calif. conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:17 Photo ID: 3124032 VIRIN: 170124-N-SK327-012 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 906.62 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170124-N-SK327-012 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.