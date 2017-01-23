170124-VN584-426 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jose Chavez-Mesa uses signal wands to communicate with aircraft during night operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Alex Corona/Released)
This work, 170123-N-VN584-426 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
