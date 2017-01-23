A .50-caliber ammunition belt in a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 during Exercise Frigid Condor above Fort Drum N.Y., Jan. 23, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3124038
|VIRIN:
|170123-M-WP334-0142
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|26.11 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 Marines engage Course of Fire during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
