Body Bearers with Marine Barracks Washington escort the casket during the Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., at the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2016. Having flown 149 combat missions in World War II and the Korean War, Glenn became the first man to orbit the earth in 1962. After retiring from the space program, Glenn was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974 to represent the state of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daisha R. Sosa)
This work, Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
