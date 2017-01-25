Royal Navy Cdre. Andrew Betton, commander of the U.K. Carrier Strike Group, meets with leaders of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. The VMFA-121 leaders informed Betton about the air station’s F-35B Lightning II’s and taught him about its unique, operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3124047 VIRIN: 170125-M-XD442-1131 Resolution: 5001x3334 Size: 11.58 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-121 shares F-35B knowledge with Royal Navy [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.