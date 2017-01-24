170124-SK327-065 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Daniel Davison conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon /Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170124-N-SK327-065 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.