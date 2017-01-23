170123-N-SL853-020 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 23, 2017) A firefighting instructor teaches a recruit how to safely access a compartment with a potential fire Jan. 23, during Fire Fighter Class Team Trainer at Recruit Training Command. Recruits attend a week of firefighting training to gain basic knowledge, understanding and confidence in the Navy's firefighting equipment. About 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:16 Photo ID: 3124020 VIRIN: 170123-N-SL853-020 Resolution: 2920x2368 Size: 880.56 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170123-N-SL853-020 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.