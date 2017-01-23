170123-N-SL853-020 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 23, 2017) A firefighting instructor teaches a recruit how to safely access a compartment with a potential fire Jan. 23, during Fire Fighter Class Team Trainer at Recruit Training Command. Recruits attend a week of firefighting training to gain basic knowledge, understanding and confidence in the Navy's firefighting equipment. About 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 00:16
|Photo ID:
|3124020
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-SL853-020
|Resolution:
|2920x2368
|Size:
|880.56 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170123-N-SL853-020 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT