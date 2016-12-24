CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Marines and Sailors about the importance of their mission to preserve the assets of U.S. and partner-nations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2016. The SP-MAGTF is a ready force capable of providing support to U.S. embassies, conducting non-combatant evacuation, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and crisis response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

