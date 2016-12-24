U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Marines and Sailors about the importance of their mission to preserve the assets of U.S. and partner-nations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2016. The SP-MAGTF is a ready force capable of providing support to U.S. embassies, conducting non-combatant evacuation, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and crisis response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 01:26
|Photo ID:
|3088528
|VIRIN:
|161223-Z-CT752-765
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT