CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, prepares for a flight in an MV-22 Osprey departing Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2016. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps traveled from camp to the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) to speak with Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

