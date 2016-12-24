CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey sits on the flight line after transporting the Commandant of the Marine Corps from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2016. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps conducted a holiday tour to visit Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

