(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 8 of 12]

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, hands a microphone to a Marine during the question and answer portion of his visit on the flight deck of the Makin Island, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. Neller spoke to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps conducted a holiday tour to visit Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 01:26
    Photo ID: 3088517
    VIRIN: 161223-Z-CT752-541
    Resolution: 4596x3059
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USS Makin Island
    CMC
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    11th MEU
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Sailors
    Marines
    CJTF-HOA
    LHD 8
    37th CMC
    Sgt Maj MC
    Sgt. Maj.of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT