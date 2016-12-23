CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, hands a microphone to a Marine during the question and answer portion of his visit on the flight deck of the Makin Island, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. Neller spoke to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps conducted a holiday tour to visit Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

