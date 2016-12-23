CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), prepares to launch an MV-22 Osprey transporting the Commandant of the Marine Corps from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship Makin Island to Camp Lemonnier, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. Sailors involved in flight deck operations wear color-coded apparel that identifies their specialization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

