CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on the flight deck of the Makin Island, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps conducted a holiday tour to visit Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

