CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during lunch aboard the Makin Island, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. A MEU is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine air-ground task force ready to respond to crisis and conduct limited contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

