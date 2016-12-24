(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island [Image 3 of 12]

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Marines and Sailors about the importance of their mission to preserve the assets of U.S. and partner-nations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2016. The SP-MAGTF is a ready force capable of providing support to U.S. embassies, conducting non-combatant evacuation, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and crisis response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 01:26
    Photo ID: 3088527
    VIRIN: 161223-Z-CT752-729
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island
    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USS Makin Island
    CMC
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    11th MEU
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Sailors
    Marines
    CJTF-HOA
    LHD 8
    37th CMC
    Sgt Maj MC
    Sgt. Maj.of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT