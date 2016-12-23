CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lemonnier and the USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. A MEU is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine air-ground task force ready to respond to crisis and conduct limited contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

