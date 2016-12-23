U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, prepares to depart from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. Sailors involved in flight deck operations wear color-coded apparel that identifies their specialization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 01:26 Photo ID: 3088522 VIRIN: 161223-Z-CT752-618 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.