U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, prepares to depart from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. Sailors involved in flight deck operations wear color-coded apparel that identifies their specialization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
