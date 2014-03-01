170104-N-BL637-072

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 4, 2017) Airman Apprentice Andrew Mackey, left, and Gunners Mate Seaman Ariel Morgan perform evening colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is preparing to depart on a regularly-scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific where it will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170104-N-BL637-072 [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.