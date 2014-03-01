(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170104-N-BL637-072 [Image 2 of 77]

    170104-N-BL637-072

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    170104-N-BL637-072
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 4, 2017) Airman Apprentice Andrew Mackey, left, and Gunners Mate Seaman Ariel Morgan perform evening colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is preparing to depart on a regularly-scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific where it will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2014
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3086908
    VIRIN: 170104-N-BL637-072
    Resolution: 2000x1073
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170104-N-BL637-072 [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170103-N-BL607-090
    170104-N-BL637-072
    170104-N-JI086-048
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    Exceptional Pilot Award
    161231-N-KB426-190
    Hazmat Issue
    Exceptional Pilot Award
    170105-N-KP948-038
    170104-N-BL637-030
    161231-N-KB426-115
    170104-N-KP948-314
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    Administrative Paperwork
    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year
    170104-N-OX801-101
    Medical Readiness Check
    Equipment Adjustment
    Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the U.S. Marines of the Black Sea Rotational Force on Christmas Day
    170105-N-BS159-022
    170104-N-KP948-720
    170105-N-BL637-194
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    Air Data Test Set Connection
    170104-N-KP948-723
    170104-N-KP948-112
    170104-N-JI086-056
    161231-N-BL607-029
    161231-N-KB426-180
    170105-N-UD666-101
    Equipment Calibration
    Change of Command Preparations
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    Berthing Inspection
    170105-N-BL637-021
    170105-N-KP948-042
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    170104-N-KP948-489
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    170104-N-HB733-057
    170104-N-OX801-005
    161231-N-KB426-084
    Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the U.S. Marines of the Black Sea Rotational Force on Christmas Day
    170104-N-KP948-442
    170105-N-UD666-213
    170104-N-KP948-099
    170104-N-OX801-013
    170104-N-HB733-006
    39th International Saxophone Symposium rehearsal
    170104-N-BL637-049
    Wheel-stop coaming detail
    170104-N-OX801-084
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    170104-N-KP948-080
    170104-N-OX801-041
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    170104-N-JI086-043
    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea
    161231-N-BL607-047
    170105-N-BL637-110
    170104-N-BL637-013
    170104-N-BL637-032
    Berthing Inspection
    Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the U.S. Marines of the Black Sea Rotational Force on Christmas Day
    Administrative Paperwork Filing
    170104-N-OX801-077
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    Exceptional Pilot Award
    170104-N-JI086-027
    161231-N-KB426-147
    170104-N-BL637-065
    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year
    170104-N-HB733-057

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    Carrier Air Wing 2
    Carl Vinson
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    US Navy
    American Flag
    Colors
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
    CSG-1
    CVW2
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Carrier Srike Group 1
    Sean Castellano
    MC3 Sean Castellano
    MC2 Sean Castellano
    Military Colors Ceremony
    Navy Colors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT