170104-N-JI086-048 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 4, 2017) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Spencer Bagwell, from Kings Mountain, N.C., conducts maintenance on a SeaRAM close-in weapon system aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Jan. 4, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

