170101-N-KB426-008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 1, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) patrols the South China Sea. McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 00:08 Photo ID: 3086872 VIRIN: 170101-N-KB426-008 Resolution: 4408x3526 Size: 1.36 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.