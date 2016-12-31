170101-N-KB426-008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 1, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) patrols the South China Sea. McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:08
This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
