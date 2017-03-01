170103-N-BL607-090

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (Jan. 3, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Devan Vick, from Greeley, Colo., looks out towards Palma de Mallorca aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), as the ship gets underway. Monterey, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Jenkins)

