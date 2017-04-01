U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Wellons, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe (ret.) , right, present the 2015 exceptional pilot award to Maj. Casey Nelson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot for MAWTS-1, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz,. Jan. 4, 2017. The exceptional pilot award recognizes one pilot from each branch for exceptional service which Nelson displayed by directing and coordinating a humanitarian aid mission in Nepal after being hit with earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)

