Hazmat Issue

170105-N-XT039-010 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 5, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class David Alpha issues paint to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling Airman Rinaldy Desulme in the hazmat storeroom aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

