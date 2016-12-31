161231-N-KB426-190 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 31, 2016) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Mark D. Winter uses a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFTI) to find simulatedhot spots during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)
