U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe (ret.) gives a speech before awarding U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Casey Nelson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One(MAWTS-1), the 2015 exceptional pilot award at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz,. Jan. 4, 2017. The Exceptional Pilot Award recognizes one pilot from each branch for exceptional service which Nelson displayed by directing and coordinating a humanitarian aid mission in Nepal after being hit with earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:09
|Photo ID:
|3086896
|VIRIN:
|170104-M-MR863-0051
|Resolution:
|4530x3021
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exceptional Pilot Award [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT