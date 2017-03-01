170103-N-NB544-012 SASEBO (Jan. 3, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zachary Holmes enters reviews administrative paperwork aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3086869
|VIRIN:
|170103-N-NB544-012
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|934.15 KB
|Location:
|JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Administrative Paperwork [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT