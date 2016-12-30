161230-N-KB426-056

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2016) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) watch as the ship pulls alongside the Military Sealift Command (MSC) Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea. McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)

Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.