SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2016) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) watch as the ship pulls alongside the Military Sealift Command (MSC) Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea. McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)
Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:09
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
