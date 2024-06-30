Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-11 – Michael J. Kelley – Understanding Russian Disinformation and How the Joint Force Can Address It

Russia will dominate information warfare if the United States does not treat disinformation as central to Russian strategy. This podcast examines the vital role disinformation played in post–Cold War Russian strategy, including its strategy in the current Russia-Ukraine War, and in a departure from previous scholarship, this podcast observes that US defense leaders are aware of Russian disinformation but have failed to assess its impact or sufficiently negate Russian influence. The podcast also suggests proactive ways to counter Russia’s disinformation strategy.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/6/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article. Keywords: Russia, Ukraine, information operations, disinformation, information literacy



Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/02/2003496739/-1/-1/0/DP-5-11-KELLEY-TRANSCRIPT.PDF