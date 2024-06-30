Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-11 – Michael J. Kelley – Understanding Russian Disinformation and How the Joint Force Can Address It

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-11 – Michael J. Kelley – Understanding Russian Disinformation and How the Joint Force Can Address It

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Russia will dominate information warfare if the United States does not treat disinformation as central to Russian strategy. This podcast examines the vital role disinformation played in post–Cold War Russian strategy, including its strategy in the current Russia-Ukraine War, and in a departure from previous scholarship, this podcast observes that US defense leaders are aware of Russian disinformation but have failed to assess its impact or sufficiently negate Russian influence. The podcast also suggests proactive ways to counter Russia’s disinformation strategy.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/6/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article. Keywords: Russia, Ukraine, information operations, disinformation, information literacy

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/02/2003496739/-1/-1/0/DP-5-11-KELLEY-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81245
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110422083.mp3
    Length: 00:11:17
    Artist Michael J. Kelley
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-11 – Michael J. Kelley – Understanding Russian Disinformation and How the Joint Force Can Address It, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    information operations
    Russia
    Ukraine
    disinformation
    information literacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT