    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-17 – Dr. Jeff McManus –“Operating Successfully Within the Bureaucracy Domain of Warfare: Part One”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of Decisive Point, Dr. Jeff McManus, an expert in strategic studies, explores his compelling argument for recognizing bureaucracy as a sixth domain of warfare. The conversation highlights how this perspective can reshape the interactions of military officers and policymakers within the intricate bureaucratic landscape. McManus articulates key fundamentals for adeptly navigating this realm, emphasizing the complex nature of politics, the impact of individual personalities, and the unique pressures faced in policymaking. He discusses the importance of nonpartisanship, trust, and resilience. McManus’s insights challenge the view of bureaucracy as simply an obstacle, positioning it instead as an essential battleground for strategy and success.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/11/

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: bureaucracy, fundamentals, policy, politics, strategy

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/29/2003535283/-1/-1/0/DP-17-20240829-MCMANUS-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-17 – Dr. Jeff McManus –“Operating Successfully Within the Bureaucracy Domain of Warfare: Part One”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

