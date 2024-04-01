Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-3 – Andrew Carr – Strategy as Problem-Solving

This article proposes a new definition of strategy as problem-solving that challenges the focus on goals and assumptions of order within many post–Cold War approaches to strategy. It argues that the military needs strategy to diagnose the complex problems of the twenty-first century before they can be solved. Inspired by practitioners such as Andrew Marshall and George F. Kennan, this new definition clarifies what strategists do and offers a logic for distinguishing the use of the term strategy. Practitioners will also find problem-solving tools and pedagogies they can adopt today.
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: complexity, Andrew Marshall, George F. Kennan, problem-solving, strategy
Download the full transcript of this episode: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/09/2003434427/-1/-1/0/DP-5-3-Carr_Transcript.PDF
