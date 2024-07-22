Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-13 – Andrea Malouf – “Iraq’s Ministry of Interior: NATO, Capability Building, and Reform”

Andrea Malouf, a consultant and adviser, discusses her article, “Iraq’s Ministry of Interior: NATO, Capability Building, and Reform.” She emphasizes the importance of defining clear end states for successful reform, avoiding a sole focus on training, making strategic decisions based on practical constraints, questioning assumptions and biases, collaborating with partner organizations, understanding public perceptions, and conducting thorough assessments for effective reform efforts. Malouf advocates for a comprehensive and strategic approach to institutional reform that prioritizes public perception and alignment with objectives.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/8/ E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: Iraq, Ministry of Interior, institutional reform, security sector reform, NATO



Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/22/2003507583/-1/-1/0/DP-5-13-MALOUF-TRANSCRIPT.PDF